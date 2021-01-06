Laura Whitmore reflects on ’emotional rollercoaster’ of a year

Laura Whitmore has reflected on the “emotional rollercoaster” of a year.

2020 saw the Irish presenter land a Love Island hosting gig, get married to Iain Stirling, and announce her first pregnancy.

The mum-to-be also suffered a heartbreaking loss in the past year, following the death of close friend Caroline Flack.

Taking to Instagram, the Bray native shared a throwback photo, and she got candid looked back on how her life has changed in the past 365 days.

She wrote: “How was this just a year ago!? This day last year I flew to Cape Town and went straight from a 14 hr flight to this @Loveisland shoot.

“It was so exciting but also fucking scary! It feels like a lifetime ago, not a mere 12 months, and nothing could prepare me for the emotional rollercoaster ahead.

“Eternally thankful for the people around me in my life for keeping me sane 💕”, Laura added.

The news comes after Laura shared the first photo from her wedding day to Iain, which took place in Dublin’s City Hall in November.

Sharing the snap to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, she wrote: “A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony.

“We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got.”

“We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it!

“We’ve never shared this picture before now but a lot of people have contacted us and congratulated us the last month with good intentions so here’s to good news!

“And if anyone uses this picture we’d appreciate you donating on our behalf to @chooselove ❤️ sending love to you and yours and here’s to 2021!

“Happy new year everyone! Wishing you all the love x.”

Goss.ie made a donation to Choose Love.