The hit dating show was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Laura Whitmore opens up about the return of Love Island this summer

Laura Whitmore has opened up about the return of Love Island.

On Thursday, ITV announced the hit dating show would be back on our screens this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During her appearance on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Laura admitted she was looking forward to presenting the show for a second time.

“I think it’s been a really tough year. It’s a show that I’ve only worked on once. I was filling in on it.”

“I think it’s been nice for it to have a break. But I think we all need some love in our life this summer.”

“There’s only so much news you can watch, and crime dramas – which I’ve been doing a lot of. I need some love and I need some gossip, and I need some sunshine.”