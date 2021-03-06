Laura Whitmore opens up about the return of Love Island this summer

Laura Whitmore has opened up about the return of Love Island.
On Thursday, ITV announced the hit dating show would be back on our screens this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During her appearance on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Laura admitted she was looking forward to presenting the show for a second time.
“I think it’s been a really tough year. It’s a show that I’ve only worked on once. I was filling in on it.”
“I think it’s been nice for it to have a break. But I think we all need some love in our life this summer.”
“There’s only so much news you can watch, and crime dramas – which I’ve been doing a lot of. I need some love and I need some gossip, and I need some sunshine.”
The news comes after Laura revealed the gender of her first child in her new book.
The TV presenter announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau Iain Stirling at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.
On Thursday morning, Laura released her new self-help book, called No One Can Change Your Life Except for You.
Towards the end of her book, the 35-year-old reveals she’s expecting a baby girl.
Laura wrote: “As I finish this book, it doesn’t end at chapter nine, there’s a new chapter coming into my life – in the form of a baby girl currently growing inside me and that scares the s**t out of me.”
“I once swallowed a bug and freaked out there was a live bug inside me. A live human is a whole new level of freaking out but I am excited because there’s a lot of good in the world, there’s a lot of potential.”
The Bray native added: “I want to bring up my child knowing that she has her own story to write. She will be supported and loved. But she is the heroine of her own life, no-one else.”