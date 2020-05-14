The Love Island presenter spoke out on the latest episode of her podcast

Laura Whitmore opens up about dealing with her heartbreaking miscarriage

Laura Whitmore has opened up about dealing with her heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 35-year-old, who is in a relationship with Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, suffered a miscarriage back in 2018 – and found out she had lost her baby during her 12 week scan.

Speaking to comedian Katherine Ryan on the latest episode of her podcast series Castaway, Laura revealed she was actually going to her comedy gig that same day.

“I’ve never told you this, but I remember in my situation about two years ago when we went for our scan, it was supposed to be our first proper scan, and it was that night I was going to see your show,” Laura told Katherine.

“We had gone to go for the scan and there was no heartbeat.”

The Bray native explained that she “didn’t know how she was supposed to react” to the heartbreaking news.

“Was I supposed to be upset? Was I supposed to be ‘ok ok’ and move on?” she continued.

Laura admitted that she decided to go to the show to take her mind off the news.

“I remember Iain saying to me, ‘should we just go home,’ and I said, ‘I can’t,'” she said.

“I want to have a little bit of escapism for an hour and I want to laugh and I want to watch a show and then I’ll deal with it.”

Laura added that people deal with their grief in different ways, but she was eager to see Katherine’s show that night.

“For me, that was so important to see your show.”

During the podcast episode, Katherine also discussed her own experience with pregnancy loss – and revealed how Laura’s personal story really inspired her.

“Your story helped me a lot, by the way, I know you wrote about about pregnancy loss and it helps so much,” she admitted.

“I think it needs to be on the curriculum. I think girls need to know that you can have this secret silent miscarriage.”

