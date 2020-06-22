The short film is about the pressures of social media

Laura Whitmore’s new movie to debut at British Independent Film Festival

Laura Whitmore’s new movie is set to debut at the British Independent Film Festival.

The 35-year-old portrays a young mother named Claire who struggles to keep her life together while she is hiding a heartbreaking secret.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Island host shared a promo image of the short film with her followers, alongside information about the week-long event.

“The British Independent Film Festival starts today and runs until Sunday June 28th,” she wrote.

“No big screening this year but the official selection is available to watch online all this week. I might put some lippy on and brush my hair! Link in stories @sadhbhfilm.”

The festival’s aim is to promote independent filmmaking and to provide opportunities for filmmakers to have their work screened in front of a widespread audience.

Laura previously opened up about the inspiration behind the 13-minute film.

“I have a lot of friends who have kids now and, even without kids, you’re kind of trying to have a perfect life, or what you think life should be, and what you think you should be able to cope with,” she told the PA news agency.

“Every interview I was doing, social media would constantly come up, not even with people in the public eye.”

“We talk about press and media and paparazzi but I think everyone deals with elements of that now because of social media, we are constantly comparing ourselves, constantly feeling like we are not good enough and struggling with who we are and what we should be, so it kind of came from that a little bit,” she added.

The short film is directed by Arjun Rose and the Love Island presenter also wrote the script.

The news comes after Laura confirmed last month that she will appear on on Celebrity Gogglebox with her partner Iain Stirling.

