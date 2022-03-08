Laura Whitmore launches brand new podcast celebrating women in music

Laura Whitmore has launched a brand new podcast celebrating women in music.

The six-part series called ‘Hear Her Voice’ officially launched on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The podcast celebrates the voices, talent and artistry of well-known females from across the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

The weekly episodes will see Laura and her guest candidly discuss such topics as self-expression, sisterhood, love, and the female musicians who inspire them.

The Irish presenter was joined by Lliana Bird and Self Esteem for the first episode of the podcast, and episode two saw the Love Island host chat with KT Tunstall and Daisy Buchanan.

Laura will also chat to Nicola Roberts, Jamz Supernova, Lauren Mayberry (Chvrches) and Olivia Dean during the series.

You can listen to Hear Her Voice on Global Player.