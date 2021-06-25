Laura Whitmore lands in Mallorca with baby daughter ahead of Love Island return

The Irish presenter will host the popular series this summer

Laura Whitmore has landed in Mallorca with her baby daughter, ahead of the new series of Love Island.

The popular dating show will be back on our screens on Monday, June 28 – with Laura returning as host.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 36-year-old shared a selfie from the airport, just minutes before she boarded a plane to Mallorca.

In the photo, the TV presenter held her baby girl in a carrier on her chest, and was joined by her makeup artist Tori Ball and stylist Emma Lane.

She captioned the post: “Girl’s trip ✈️ 🏝.”

The Bray native welcomed a daughter in March with her comedian husband Iain Stirling, who is the voiceover artist for Love Island.

On Friday morning, Laura revealed that she arrived safely in Mallorca, as she shared a photo of the sunny view from her window.

The family-of-three will spend a lot of time on the Spanish island this summer, as Love Island is expected to run for 8 weeks.

Laura became the show’s new host last year, after Caroline Flack was forced to step down following her assault arrest.

The 40-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

Months later, Caroline tragically took her own life, and was found dead at her flat in London on February 15, 2020.

The TV presenter’s death devastated fans and friends, including Laura and Iain – who were close pals with Caroline.

During an interview with The Times last year, Laura admitted she still hadn’t “fully coped” with Caroline’s death, and confessed: “I don’t think I ever will.”

Ahead of this year’s Love Island, Laura posted a touching tribute to Caroline on social media, after the official lineup was announced.

She wrote: “I think we’re all ready for some love! Ahhhhhh! So excited to watch the new islanders.”

“Hope you enjoy talking about them and following their journey and just a reminder to treat them with love, compassion and respect when they leave the show and go back to real life.”

“Caroline I hope we do you proud. One week to go.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.