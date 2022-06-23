Laura Whitmore issues warning to this year’s Love Island stars before heading to Glastonbury for her ‘hen party’

Laura Whitmore has begged this year’s Islanders to “behave” themselves while she’s at Glastonbury this weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Island host shared her excitement about attending the festival by posting a throwback photo of her and Niall Horan at Glastonbury in 2019.

The Bray native captioned the post: “It’s been a while… 3 years in fact! Time to go back to that magical place.”

Laura added: “Can all the islanders please behave for the next 2 days so I don’t get a call 😅.”

The 37-year-old made her long-awaited return to the renowned festival on Thursday, wearing a navy, long-sleeved playsuit and brown suede cowboy boots.

Laura appears to be celebrating her delayed hen party, as she donned a funky multi-coloured hat that says “BRIDE”, and dubbed the festival #glastHENbury.

In photos shared on Instagram, the mother-of-one travelled to Glastonbury with a group of friends via helicopter this afternoon.

The TV presenter married her husband Iain Stirling in an intimate ceremony in Dublin’s City Hall in November 2020, when Covid restrictions were still in place.

The couple tied the knot in front of just 25 guests, and lockdown restrictions meant she couldn’t have a traditional hen party before their wedding.

Months later, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter name Stevie Ré, in March 2021.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

