Laura Whitmore encourages people to ‘get vaccinated’ as friend fights for her life in hospital

Laura Whitmore has encouraged people to “get vaccinated” as her friend is currently fighting for her life in hospital – after contracting Covid-19.

While restrictions are easing across the UK and Ireland, the TV presenter has warned her followers that the virus is still leaving people seriously ill.

Sharing a post by her pal Natalie Rushdie, which shows her lying in a hospital bed, Laura wrote on Instagram: “This is my friend @natalierushdie – talented musician, wife and mother.”

“This is Covid. Get vaccinated. Sending love to you and your family Natalie.”

Natalie’s post reads: “This is Covid. I have been fighting for my life the last week in hospital.”

“I don’t have much energy but I beg that you get the vaccine, (I got my vaccine text the day I found out that I had COVID) wear a mask and socially distance yourself because the alternative is horrific!”

“Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers,” she added.

