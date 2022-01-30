Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling share snaps from lavish holiday to the Bahamas

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have flown to the Bahamas for a lavish family holiday.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in Dublin in 2020, have been staying in the luxurious Rosewood Baha Mar resort with their baby daughter.

The pair, who celebrated Iain’s 34th birthday on Thursday, have been sharing snaps of their holiday to Instagram.

Paying tribute to her husband on his birthday, Laura shared a sweet video of her and Iain in the car with Wonderwall by Oasis playing.

The Irish presenter captioned the post: “What a fun and exciting adventure life is with you. Happy Birthday to the best @iaindoesjokes.”

“The crew has grown, the car more practical but the experiences and love just gets better and better ❤️”

Laura and Iain welcomed their first child in March last year, but have yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

Laura announced her pregnancy in December 2020, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.