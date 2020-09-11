Laura Whitmore admits she’s landed her ‘dream job’ as she confirms Celebrity Juice role

The TV presenter has been announced as a new Team Captain

Laura Whitmore has finally been confirmed as a new Team Captain on Celebrity Juice.

The Irish presenter has joined the show alongside Emily Atack, following the departure of Holly Willoughby.

Both stars were rumoured to join the series last month, but the news wasn’t confirmed until this week.

Taking to Instagram, Laura posted a photo of her, Emily and Keith Lemon, and wrote: “So excited to be the new team captain with my gal @emilyatackofficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on Sep 10, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

“All new @celebjuiceofficial coming this autumn. Dream job! Bring it on @keithlemon 🙌🏻,” she added.

In an official statement, Laura said: “I’ve been the biggest fan for years, I used to go and sit in the audience when I first moved to London and can’t believe I’m a team captain now!”

“I can’t wait to see what Keith has got lined up for Emily and I this series… From past experiences, nothing would surprise me. I cannot wait to get stuck in and lead my team to victory each week… I love you Emily, but watch out! I’m so excited to start!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Lemon (@keithlemon) on Sep 10, 2020 at 1:11pm PDT

Meanwhile, Emily said: “Every time I’ve been on Juice in the past I’ve had such a good time, and now I’m doing it with two of my best mates and I’m a ruddy team captain!!! Can’t believe it.”

“I dread to think what we’re going to be faced with, but Whitmore should know that I won’t be backing down and she is going to have some tough competition. But more importantly a wonderfully hilarious time. Bring it on!”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.