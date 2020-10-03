Laura Whitmore admits Keith Lemon’s Irish lessons ‘need some work’ in hilarious video

The Irish presenter has joined Keith's show Celebrity Juice as a new Team Captain

Laura Whitmore has admitted Keith Lemon’s Irish lessons “need some work” in a hilarious new video.

The Irish presenter has joined Keith’s show Celebrity Juice alongside Emily Atack, following the departure of Holly Willoughby.

Taking to Instagram today, Keith shared a video of himself and Laura having a conversation “in Irish” – which sees Laura converse in the language while Keith responds in gibberish.

“All we do is gossip,” Keith captioned the video.

In the clip, Laura asked Keith: “Conas tá tú? An bhfuil tú ceart go leor?”, which translates to “How are you? Are you okay?” – which Keith responds to in his own made-up language.

Commenting on the video, Laura wrote: “The lessons are really coming along 😂 ☘️️☘️️☘️️”.

Sharing the clip to her story, she added: “The Irish lessons need some more work 😂 …”

Laura officially confirmed that she was joining Celebrity Juice last month, admitting it was her “dream job”.

In an official statement, Laura said: “I’ve been the biggest fan for years, I used to go and sit in the audience when I first moved to London and can’t believe I’m a team captain now!”

“I can’t wait to see what Keith has got lined up for Emily and I this series… From past experiences, nothing would surprise me. I cannot wait to get stuck in and lead my team to victory each week… I love you Emily, but watch out! I’m so excited to start!”

Celebrity Juice will return to ITV2 on October 22nd.

