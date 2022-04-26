Laura Nolan shares loved-up snaps with Matthew MacNabb at his sister’s wedding in Florida

Laura Nolan has shared some loved-up snaps with her boyfriend Matthew MacNabb at his sister’s wedding in Florida.

The couple, who met on the most recent series of Dancing with the Stars, jetted off to the US earlier this month for a romantic trip.

They attended Coachella together last weekend, and also went to a music festival in San Diego.

Matthew then headed to Florida, which he calls his “second home”, with his girlfriend to attend his sister’s wedding.

Laura wore a gorgeous yellow dress for the occasion, while Matthew sported a dapper black suit with a black tie and yellow pocket handkerchief.

Alongside photos from the wedding shared to Instagram, Laura wrote: “Such a beautiful day for a beautiful couple 💛”

