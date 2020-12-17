They stole the hearts of the nation last month

Late Late Toy Show stars come together to help support Make-A-Wish Ireland

A number of children who appeared on this year’s Late Late Toy Show are teaming up to support Make-A-Wish Ireland.

This Friday, December 18th, Noah Rafferty will be joined by Adam King, Saoirse Ruane, Aidan Pinto and Jacky McCullagh as they take part in his #RockIsTheBestMedicineChallenge on TikTok.

Noah performed his original song ‘Rock Is The Best Medicine’ on the Late Late Toy Show last month.

Since then, the 10-year-old has recorded the song as an official single, and promises to donate all proceeds to Make-A-Wish Ireland.

To promote his charity single, the Louth native has created a TikTok challenge, which will go live this Friday.

Speaking about his decision to support Make-A-Wish Ireland, Noah said: “My family have always been huge supporters of the charity from over 17 years ago when my mammy’s sister became very ill and had her wish granted.”

“My mam has done some volunteer work for them, and we try to get involved on ‘Wish Day’ which is normally in March every year to raise funds to grant the wishes.”

“A couple of years ago I danced and sang songs outside the local shop and raised €385 on Wish Day…”

“My school even gets involved and donates and holds a Jersey day in aid of Make-A-Wish Ireland. Last year we bag packed in Tesco too! Its great fun!”

‘Rock Is The Best Medicine’ is available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.