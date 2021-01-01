Late Late Toy Show star Adam King wishes everyone a happy new year in sweet message

Late Late Toy Show star Adam King has wished the people of Ireland a happy new year in a sweet message.

The six-year-old aspiring astronaut won the hearts of the nation when he appeared on Late Late Toy Show with his “hug for you” sign, which eventually got stamped on every letter in Ireland for Christmas.

Signing off 2020 on his Instagram page, Adam shared a sweet video message, with his family writing:

“Thank you for taking Adam into your hearts – you are in ours too 😍.

“Little did we realise just over a month ago, after Adam’s appearance on the #LateLateToyShow , the impact he would have on so many people around Ireland- and the world!”

“His Virtual Hug has become a symbol for so many people everywhere and we couldn’t be more proud. In the difficult times we are living through, Adam is so happy to have helped brighten people’s days. He wanted to share a little video to say thanks to you all (recorded earlier- he’s in bed now! 😴😊)

“The entire family are so grateful to everyone for getting behind Adam and his spirit of love and connection. We all need it now more than ever.

“We have lots and lots of exciting plans coming up in the New Year to continue to share Adam’s message so please be sure to check in with us – we will want you all to get involved!”

“May 2021 bring good things for all of us! We look forward to continuing this wonderful journey with you all.”

People were quick to comment on the video, with one user writing: “Adam You Little Ray Of Warm Sunshine, What A Star You Are ✨✨✨✨ Best Wishes For You & Your Family ❤️.”

“Hes amazing and inspirational..happy new year. 😍😍💓,” another wrote.