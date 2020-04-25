Late Late Show viewers moved by Dermot Kennedy’s cover of Van Morrison classic

The singer appeared on the show on Friday night

Late Late Show viewers were moved by Dermot Kennedy’s cover of ‘Days Like This’ on Friday night.

Friday night’s line-up included Mary Lou McDonald, Orla Tinsley, Patrick Kielty and Andrew Scott – and Dermot was there to perform a selection of his hit songs.

The 28-year-old, who appeared on the show to promote the Capuchin Day Centre, also performed a stunning rendition of Van Morrison’s ‘Day Like This’.

Viewers praised Dermot’s “special” performance, and are calling for him to make the song available for download.

See how people reacted to Dermot’s Late Late appearance below:

Need a Spotify version of Days like this by Dermot Kennedy…so good! #LateLateShow — Shane Dunne (@Shane_i_am) April 24, 2020

The Late Late Show during COVID19:

Hozier – Parting Glass

Gavin James – Over the Rainbow

Coronas – Heroes or Ghosts

Glen Hansard – Falling Slowly

Dermot Kennedy – Days Like This

I really hope they make a charity album out of all these. Its been brilliant. — Adam Higgins (@Adam_Higgins27) April 24, 2020

Dermot Kennedy covering Van Morrisson just sent me to heaven 😭 — Aoif (@AoifeConnollyy) April 24, 2020

Eyes are stinging from Dermot Kennedy’s performance of days like this tonight 😭 — itwasallaquarandream (@SarahORahilly13) April 25, 2020

So good 🙌👑 @DermotKennedy on The Late Late last night. pic.twitter.com/LmaUFgi2Gv — Brian Gartland (@B_Garts) April 25, 2020

brb, just gotta put Dermot Kennedy’s cover of Days Like This on repeat for the rest of my life — amy (@amy_burkee) April 24, 2020

Dermot Kennedy, don’t think there’s words to describe that performance of van Morrison’s song 🙈 — Conor Bracken (@ConorBracken13) April 24, 2020



