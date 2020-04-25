Home Irish Showbiz Late Late Show viewers moved by Dermot Kennedy’s cover of Van Morrison...

Late Late Show viewers moved by Dermot Kennedy’s cover of Van Morrison classic

The singer appeared on the show on Friday night

Kendra Becker | Editor
Late Late Show viewers were moved by Dermot Kennedy’s cover of ‘Days Like This’ on Friday night.

Friday night’s line-up included Mary Lou McDonald, Orla Tinsley, Patrick Kielty and Andrew Scott – and Dermot was there to perform a selection of his hit songs.

The 28-year-old, who appeared on the show to promote the Capuchin Day Centre, also performed a stunning rendition of Van Morrison’s ‘Day Like This’.

Viewers praised Dermot’s “special” performance, and are calling for him to make the song available for download.

See how people reacted to Dermot’s Late Late appearance below:


