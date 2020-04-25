Late Late Show viewers moved by Dermot Kennedy’s cover of Van Morrison classic

Late Late Show viewers were moved by Dermot Kennedy’s cover of ‘Days Like This’ on Friday night.
Friday night’s line-up included Mary Lou McDonald, Orla Tinsley, Patrick Kielty and Andrew Scott – and Dermot was there to perform a selection of his hit songs.
The 28-year-old, who appeared on the show to promote the Capuchin Day Centre, also performed a stunning rendition of Van Morrison’s ‘Day Like This’.
Viewers praised Dermot’s “special” performance, and are calling for him to make the song available for download.
See how people reacted to Dermot’s Late Late appearance below:
Need a Spotify version of Days like this by Dermot Kennedy…so good! #LateLateShow
— Shane Dunne (@Shane_i_am) April 24, 2020
Perfect timing @DermotKennedy. Class #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/O4HYNtytNl
— Rory’s Stories (@RorysStories) April 24, 2020
The Late Late Show during COVID19:
Hozier – Parting Glass
Gavin James – Over the Rainbow
Coronas – Heroes or Ghosts
Glen Hansard – Falling Slowly
Dermot Kennedy – Days Like This
I really hope they make a charity album out of all these. Its been brilliant.
— Adam Higgins (@Adam_Higgins27) April 24, 2020
Dermot Kennedy covering Van Morrisson just sent me to heaven 😭
— Aoif (@AoifeConnollyy) April 24, 2020
Eyes are stinging from Dermot Kennedy’s performance of days like this tonight 😭
— itwasallaquarandream (@SarahORahilly13) April 25, 2020
So good 🙌👑 @DermotKennedy on The Late Late last night. pic.twitter.com/LmaUFgi2Gv
— Brian Gartland (@B_Garts) April 25, 2020
brb, just gotta put Dermot Kennedy’s cover of Days Like This on repeat for the rest of my life
— amy (@amy_burkee) April 24, 2020
Dermot Kennedy, don’t think there’s words to describe that performance of van Morrison’s song 🙈
— Conor Bracken (@ConorBracken13) April 24, 2020
So @DermotKennedy should defo release #dayslikethis #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/ilaC2KzaxC
— Paul O’Brien (@cooltwin83) April 24, 2020
