Laois County Council says Electric Picnic organisers can reapply for new licence

The chairman of Laois County Council has said Electric Picnic organisers can reapply for new licence.

Earlier this week, the council refused to grant a licence for this year’s festival, after considering “the most up-to-date public health advice” from the HSE.

Organisers were hoping the festival could go ahead next month at full capacity for vaccinated people only, with increased safety measures in place for the 70,000 concert-goers.

Conor Bergin has now said that “in theory” festival organisers can re-apply for a new licence to stage the event, but not to host the original number of people it had hoped for.

The Council chairman said: “Under the Planning Act they (Festival Republic and MCD) can’t appeal the Council’s decision to not grant a licence to hold the festival catering for 70,000 people.”

“However, they can in theory re-apply for a new event licence but not for as many festival goers.”

According to The Irish Independent, Director of Services at Laois County Council Joe Delaney said in an email that there is “no right of appeal” against refusing to grant a licence.

He said: “Councillors further to the decision earlier this week to refuse a licence to hold the 2021 Electric Picnic event at Stradbally there has been some commentary regarding an appeal of the decision. I wish to set out to you the position in respect of the Planning and Development Act 2000 as amended on this matter.”

“An application for an event licence is made pursuant to Section 231 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 as amended. Unlike an application for planning permission for the development of a house, shopping centre etc under Section 34 of the same Act, there is no right of appeal against a refusal by a local authority to grant an event licence under the Planning and Development Act of 2000 as amended.”

Joe claimed that festival organisers “have not indicated” if they will pull out of holding the event in Stradbally Hall nor Laois.

It comes after the festival organisers released on Thursday, which read: “Together with all the fans of Electric Picnic we are extremely disappointed that Laois County Council have refused a licence for this year’s festival scheduled to take place 24th – 26th September 2021.”

“This is despite our proposal that everyone attending the event, including ticket holders, staff and artists, would have to be fully vaccinated and registered in advance for Department of Health contact tracing.”

“To see Scotland, a country with a similar population and virtually identical vaccine rollout and uptake as our own, only announce on Tuesday that they were easing restrictions and allowing events such as TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow go ahead in September makes this decision even more difficult to accept,” they continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Electric Picnic (@epfestival)

“This is a huge blow and set back to our entire sector, which was mandated to close on the 12th March 2020 (over 500 days ago) and such a decision now means the further loss of employment for over 3,000 people, who had clung to the hope that Electric Picnic would bring an end to their period of hardship.”

They added: “We now call upon all members of government to interrupt their summer recess and immediately issue reopening guidelines, as we have being calling for, with a reopening date for the sector of the 16th August on a phased basis, building to the implementation of no restrictions from 1st September 2021 onwards.”

“We wish to thank all the fans for their patience and the community of Stradbally and the people of Laois for their huge ongoing support during this difficult time.”

“We will now review our options and be in contact directly with all ticket holders over the next week.”