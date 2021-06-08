Kodaline announce their first Irish tour since the pandemic

Kodaline have announced their first Irish tour since the pandemic.

The band have announced November and December dates for Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Derry, Wexford, Kerry and Mayo.

They said in a statement: “We’re excited to do our first ever stripped down fully acoustic tour, it’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time and something that’s gonna be very special for us. Hope to see you guys there.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11 at 9am on Ticketmaster.

It comes after the band opened up about the devastating effect the pandemic had on the music industry.

Drummer Vinny May Jr. told The Sun: “We had well over 100 shows that we’ve had to postpone or reschedule, so it’s had a massive impact on us.”

“Live musicians make the majority of our income and money to survive from playing shows, so to have the rug completely pulled from under you, it was pretty scary at the start.”

“It’s a good thing that there’s the four of us and we’re each other’s support system because I know I had a few wobbles at the start of it where I was freaking out at the fact that we weren’t on the road,” he added.

“Having the rest of the lads to talk to about it means a problem shared is a problem halved. No matter who you are, you’ve been hit by this. It’s a tough one.”