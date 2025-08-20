Kneecap’s Mo Chara returns to court to face terror charge in the UK as Met Police issue warning to protesters

Kneecap’s Liam Óg Ó hAannaidh, otherwise known as Mo Chara, is back in court in London today over an alleged terrorism offence.

The 27-year-old Belfast-native is charged with displaying a flag at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, in North London, on 21 November, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation.”

The hearing will take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where a judge is set to hear legal argument that will decide if a full trial is likely to go ahead.

Protests have already kicked off outside of the court building, however the Met Police have issued a warning to those supporting the Kneecap member.

“We’ve imposed Public Order Act conditions to prevent serious disruption being caused by a protest outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow,” Met Police wrote on social media last night.

“Protest in support of Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh and aligned causes must remain in the red area. Any stage must be erected in the green area.”

In response to their statement on social media, Kneecap said that it “massively appreciates the support of what we know are the majority of the public, who can see this farce for what it is”.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh is facing charges of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation in the UK, during a gig in the O2 Forum, Kentish Town on November 21.

During his last court appearance in June, the musician’s legal team argued that the charge, which was issued in May, was brought outside the six-month limit from when the offence was alleged to have occurred.

If the judge sides with Mo Chara’s legal team, he would not have to enter a plea or face a trial.

In May, it was announced that the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terror officers would investigate online videos showing the trio calling for the death of British MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah.”

In a three-part statement, Kneecap stated they “rejected the charge” and said they will continue to defend themselves.

The statement read: “14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.”

“We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves. This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction. We are not the story. Genocide is.”

“As they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage.”

“A charge not serious enough to even warrant their ‘crown court’, instead a court that doesn’t have a jury. What’s the objective?”

The group condemned the British government, accusing them of restricting their ability to travel, speak to young people across the road and prosecuting artists who “dare to speak out.”

They concluded the statement, saying: “We stand proudly with the people. You stand complicit with the war criminals. We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in court. We will win. Free Palestine.”