Kneecap, Chappell Roan, Hozier and more: A look back on Electric Picnic 2025

And with that, the 2025 Electric Picnic comes to an end.

The iconic Stradbally music festival officially concluded on 1 September, with the famous field shutting its gates until next year.

While the weather may not have been perfect, this year still thrilled the 80,000 festival goers with unforgettable performances.

Legendary headliners included Ireland’s Hozier, superstar Chappell Roan, Belfast Hip hop trio Kneecap, and rock legends Kings of Leon, to name a few.

Hozier used his Friday night set to thank the Irish people for their “show of solidarity” for Palestine.

He also urged the public to sign a petition and contact local TDs to push for legislation against the Central Bank of Ireland approving Israel Bonds for sale in the EU, which has now been suspended.

Irish music shone throughout the weekend.

Homegrown acts like KhakiKid, Kingfishr, and Dermot Kennedy shared the stage with headliners over the weekend.

They showcased the diversity of the country’s music scene, giving festival-goers plenty of reasons to cheer for local talent.

Belfast hip hop trio Kneecap delivered arguably the weekend’s biggest moment.

Their high-energy, unapologetically Irish performance had the crowd singing and dancing from start to end.

A particularly powerful moment came when the group led the crowd in chants of “Free Palestine”, with many in the crowd waving Palestinian flags.

They declared, “We will talk about Palestine on stage at every gig until something changes,” receiving resounding cheers from the audience.

The predominantly Gen Z crowd responded enthusiastically, wearing symbolic attire and joining in the chants.

Dermot Kennedy also joined The Cranberries on the main stage to perform their 1994 hit Zombie, sending the crowd wild on Sunday.

Meanwhile, famous faces were spotted across the festival, including singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, influencers Eric Roberts, Annalivia Hynds, Lauren Whelan, and Miriam Mullins.

A hilarious moment saw Roberts share the festival spirit when an attendee had to leave early, and he handed over his wristband to a lucky couple.

Roberts shared the exchange on TikTok, saying, “We’ve just met a lovely couple here and we’ve just given over our bands, they’ve gone to a good home.”

He added, “There’s a glamping tent free as well if you’d like it. Have a great weekend.”

From unforgettable headline acts to the celebration of Irish talent, 2025’s Electric Picnic had something for everyone.

The festival’s buzzing atmosphere, crowds, and mix of famous faces showed why Electric Picnic remains one of Ireland’s most iconic events.

So, while some festival-goers may need a couple of days to recover, it’s clear that this year’s Electric Picnic left a lasting impression.

And with tickets for Electric Picnic 2026 going on sale this Wednesday, we’re sure they’ll be snapped up pretty quickly!