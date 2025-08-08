Kingfishr announce three major Irish gigs

Kingfishr have announced some major Irish gigs, set to take place across the country next summer.

The Irish band, made up of Edmond Keogh, Eoghan “McGoo” McGrath, and Eoin “Fitz” Fitzgibbon, are currently on a international tour that will finish up in Dublin’s 3Arena.

With their debut album, Halcyon, being released August 26, this will take them into next year when they will play three Irish headline summer shows.

The band, who formed while they were all studying engineering together at the University of Limerick, will hit the stage in Belfast, Cork, and Dublin in summer 2026.

They’ll begin on June 9 in Belfast’s SSE Arena before heading down to the Virgin Media Park in Cork on the 12th.

They will then finish up in Malahide Castle in Dublin on the 13 June.

Tickets will cost from €59.90 to €69.90 for Cork and Dublin, subject to Ticketmaster charges, and will go on sale this Friday 15 August at 10 am.