Kildare teenager lands major film role alongside Olivia Colman

The movie will begin shooting in Co. Kerry later this month

A Kildare teenager has landed a major film role alongside Olivia Colman.

Fourteen-year-old Charlie Reid has been cast in a new feature film called ‘Joyride’, which is set to begin shooting this month in Co. Kerry.

The film will tell the story of characters Joy (played by Olivia) and Mully (played by Charlie), who form an unlikely friendship.

Charlie was chosen after a long search involving over 1,500 applicants for the role.

Filmmakers wanted a teenager who could act and sing, and also display confidence and vulnerability.

Speaking about why Charlie was cast, director Emer Reynolds told The Guardian: “He has pure, raw talent – and that special something that all great actors have. I feel confident that this will be the beginning of an incredible journey for him.”

Charlie’s co-star Olivia added: “He’s clearly got it all. I’m going to have to really up my game. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Charlie’s father Dominic said his son is “just thrilled” about landing the role.

He said: “As a parent, to see your 14-year-old smile from ear to ear is pretty incredible.”