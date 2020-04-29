Kian Egan’s wife Jodi Albert shares emotional tribute on his 40th birthday

This is SO adorable

Kian Egan’s wife has shared an emotional tribute to him on his 40th birthday.

Jodi Albert was the first to celebrate the Irish singer’s big day, and shared all the things she loves about her husband on social media.

Jodi took to Instagram and posted the heartfelt message alongside a number of sweet photos.

“Happy Birthday baby!” she captioned the post.

“I cannot believe how lucky I am to have met a beautiful soul that connects so deeply with mine.. you are the light in our life’s.”

“Anyone who truly knows you.. knows that you are a good soul through and through.. you have nothing but the biggest, caring most generous heart!”

The brunette beauty then expressed how proud she is of the Westlife star.

“I’m so proud of you in all you’ve achieved in your life but I’m the most proud of who you are as a human being.. I’m so proud to stand next to you in this life.. in these 40 years and the next!” she wrote.

“I love you my best friend, my soul mate, my husband. Happy birthday darling.. today we celebrate you! ❤️.”

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to send Kian best wishes on his special day.

“Happy birthday Kian,,lucky you Jodie…you are perfect couple❤️❤️,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful words! Happy birthday Kian! 💕💕,” another added.

Kian and Jodi tied the knot back in 2009, and are parents to three boys – Koa, Zekey and Cobi.

