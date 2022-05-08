Kian Egan pens sweet tribute to wife Jodi Albert on their 13th wedding anniversary

Kian Egan has penned a sweet tribute to his wife Jodi Albert on their 13th wedding anniversary.
The Westlife star took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a stunning photo of Jodi on their wedding day back in 2009.
He captioned the post: “Happy Anniversary to my amazing wife @jodialbert we have been married now for 13 years and it has been the best 13 years of my life.2
“We have had our challenges and sadness along the way but we came though it all with our love. I love you so much xxxx”, the Irish singer added, along with the hashtag #bestwifeever.
Meanwhile, Jodi shared a gorgeous snap of her and Kian kissing on the beach.
She captioned the post: “13 ✨♥️”
The couple tied the knot in Barbados in May 2009, and they have since welcomed three children together – Koa, Zekey and Cobi.