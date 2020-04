The band have already helped to raise over €6,000

Irish band Keywest have helped raise over €6,000 in under three hours – thanks to a new song they have released in aid of Irish frontline workers.

The new tune, called Ordinary Superheros was released on Wednesday, in a bid to raise much-needed funds for staff helping to fight COVID-19.

Big names have already shared the campaign, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar,

