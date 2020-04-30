Kevin McGahern shares hilarious video answering all questions like Connell from Normal People

Kevin McGahern shares hilarious video answering all questions like Connell from Normal...

Comedian Kevin McGahern has shared a hilarious video answering all questions like Connell from Normal People.

The TV series, which caused a massive debate on Liveline on Thursday, follows the lives of two young lovers Marianne and Connell, both from a small town in Sligo.

In the show, Connell (played by actor Paul Mescal) comes across quite shy and often answers most questions with a nod or by saying “ah sure”.

Former Republic of Telly host Kevin gave the style a try, and the results are just brilliant.

Take a look:

I’ve been driving my wife mad by responding to every question like Connell from #NormalPeople pic.twitter.com/AK51Wq2H9I — Kevin McGahern (@kevinmcgahern) April 30, 2020

