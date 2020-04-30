Kevin McGahern shares hilarious video answering all questions like Connell from Normal People

Home Irish Showbiz Kevin McGahern shares hilarious video answering all questions like Connell from Normal...

This is brilliant

Comedian Kevin McGahern has shared a hilarious video answering all questions like Connell from Normal People.

The TV series, which caused a massive debate on Liveline on Thursday, follows the lives of two young lovers Marianne and Connell, both from a small town in Sligo.

In the show, Connell (played by actor Paul Mescal) comes across quite shy and often answers most questions with a nod or by saying “ah sure”.

Former Republic of Telly host Kevin gave the style a try, and the results are just brilliant.

Take a look:

