Kevin McGahern says viewers would be surprised to learn how close THESE Traitors Ireland contestants are

Traitors Uncloaked host Kevin McGahern has said viewers would be surprised to learn just how close the Traitors Ireland contestants are.

The series is the companion show to the highly anticipated show The Traitors Ireland, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Airing immediately after The Traitors Ireland, Uncloaked is the ultimate post-show destination for fans across the country, available on all RTÉ platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

Getting all the behind-the-scenes gossip, Kevin told The Irish Times the viewers might be surprised to learn how close all the contestants are.

“I know they are all part of a WhatsApp group, and they all get on despite what some members of the public might think,” he said.

He believes that some of the remarks made about the contestants who were eliminated have been “quite cruel.”

Some viewers thought he didn’t punish Eamon, the Garda, harshly enough for his treatment of fellow traitor Paudie, a 68-year-old former prison guard, when he was on the show.

“I thought I gave Eamon a few digs … people were criticising Eamon for how he spoke about Paudie and that justified their hatred of Eamon, but I know for a fact they get on with each other.”

Paudie and Eamon famously clashed many times on the series, having numerous Traitors vs Traitors moments.

Following his exit from the series, Eamonn defended his comments made towards the former prison guard.

Eamon told RSVP Live: “It was a bit tongue in cheek. I would be critical of Paudie’s game play because I didn’t understand watching it back.”

“I didn’t understand where he was going with telling Andrew about Katelyn and sewing that seed. I thought he was standing out too much as well.”

“It is nothing against him personally, I really like the man. We were in a highly charged environment and we were under a lot of pressure,” Eamon confessed.

