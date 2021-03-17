The couple welcomed their first child last month

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt share first photo of their baby daughter

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have shared the first photo of their baby daughter.

The couple met back in 2019, when they were partnered on Dancing On Ice.

Days after exchanging vows in Brianne’s native Canada in September 2020, the couple announced their first pregnancy, welcoming a baby girl named Olivia Mai last month.

In an OK! Magazine exclusive, the couple shared a first look at their newborn.

A post shared by BRIANNE DELCOURT – KILBANE 🇨🇦 (@brianne_tv)

Opening up about her difficult pregnancy, Brianne said: “I couldn’t lie down or walk.”

“I was having tests and scans because the way she was laying she was all on my right side, so they couldn’t see her whole face or head and couldn’t measure her properly.”

“When you get some bad news or uncertainty you count on your husband to be there but I couldn’t because of COVID-19. It was so hard. All I wanted was a healthy baby and we weren’t getting answers.”

A post shared by Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77)

Former footballer Kevin shared the news of his daughter’s birth on Instagram, by posted a sweet photo of the baby girl’s hand.

He captioned the post: “Welcome into the world Olivia Mai Kilbane! Born this morning 8.30am (1.30pm Irish time) Weighing 6lbs 11oz.”

“My wife @brianne_tv is just incredible… I couldn’t adore them both any more..,” he added.