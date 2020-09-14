Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt expecting their first child – after secretly getting married

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt expecting their first child – after secretly...

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt are expecting their first child together.

The former footballer and professional skater tied the knot in secret earlier this month after pairing up on ITV’s Dancing On Ice last year.

Confirming their wedding to OK! Magazine, the couple also announced that they were expecting their first baby.

“Yes – we got married and I’m five months pregnant!” Brianne told the publication.

“We keep saying to each other, ‘Imagine if we knew this last year.’ I wouldn’t have believed it!

“We’ve been so busy and there’s been so much excitement. It’s been crazy, but all good stuff. We planned the whole wedding in two weeks.

“Today feels like the first day we can unwind a bit and reflect on it all,” she admitted.

Kevin added: “I actually couldn’t be happier to be married and to have a baby on the way.”

Brianne explained how they found out she was expecting: “We were in the middle of moving and it was a complete circus.

“I realised I’d felt a bit weird for a few days – I was bawling my eyes out over all sorts so I decided to do a test, and it came back positive.

“By this point I’m four beers in, and I’m like, ‘Well, I guess this is going to stop.’”

“Kevin was downstairs with all the men so I decided to write him a letter and put it under his pillow.

“I thought he’d be about an hour but he was there until midnight! We usually tell each other absolutely everything so it was hard to keep this a secret for hours.”

Kevin added: “When I did come up we ended up staying awake for three or four hours just talking about everything.

“Everything may seem fast in other people’s eyes and we can’t believe it ourselves but we do everything together so this was naturally the next step.”

“It was initially surprising because it came at a crazy time when there was already a lot going on but we were planning it – we just didn’t realise it would happen so quick.”

Brianne revealed that the baby was due early next year: “The baby is due around our birthdays next year.

“Kevin’s birthday is 1 February and mine is 2 February. We’re going to have a lot going on! I think it’s going to make an appearance in January though.”

Speaking about whether her daughter Gracie, from a previous relationship, would rather a brother or sister – Brianne said: “As long as it’s healthy, it doesn’t matter. Gracie, on the other hand, will not have a brother.

“In her head it’s going to be a girl and if it’s not a girl she will not be happy. We have the sex of the baby in an envelope that we haven’t opened yet.

“We’re not sure if we’re going to leave it as a surprise or not!”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.