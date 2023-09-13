Kevin Bakhurst insists RTÉ’s barter account was ‘not a slush fund’

Kevin Bakhurst has insisted RTÉ’s barter account was “not a slush fund”.

Amid the payments scandal, Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins told the Oireachtas Media Committee in July that he believed “over €1 million” had gone through the broadcaster’s barter account over the past decade.

It was later revealed there was more than one of these accounts – which were branded “slush funds” by a number of TDs.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary a slush fund is “an amount of money that is kept for dishonest or illegal activities in politics or business”.

Speaking before the committee on Wednesday afternoon, RTÉ’s General Director Mr Bakhurst objected to Deputy Griffin using the term “slush fund” – saying it “isn’t helpful”.

He also said the barter account has been reformed.

RTÉ bosses appeared before the Oireachtas Media Committee today to discuss the broadcaster’s expenditure of public funds and governance issues.

The heads of RTÉ are facing questioning regarding their finances, after requesting €34.5m in separate interim funding from the Government.

This is the first time Mr Bakhurst has appeared before the media committee since taking up the role of Director General.

You can watch the meeting live here.