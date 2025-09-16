Kerry GAA star Darragh Roche marries longterm love months after suffering a heart attack

Kerry GAA star Darragh Roche has married his longterm love Tegan, months after he suffered a terrifying health scare.

The couple, who share a daughter named Isla, tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family in Vilamoura, Portugal.

While they are yet to share official photos from their big day, they have shared a glimpse of the celebrations on their Instagram Stories.

One photos shows the bride and groom being held up by some of their guests, and another snap shows the couple making a toast in front of their wedding cake.

Tegan wowed in a strapless wedding gown, and kept her hair half up/half down with a clip in veil.

Their wedding looked anything but tame, as later in the night a host of guests jumped into the pool at their venue, with the bride even following suit.

A video posted on Instagram shows Tegan, who had changed into a second short dress, falling backwards into the pool.

Their wedding comes just months after the Kerry football suffered a heart attack.

On January 31st, Darragh started experiencing pain in his chest, which went down his left arm.

The pain lasted approximately 25 minutes before Tegan called an ambulance and he was taken to Tralee General Hospital.

He underwent scans and blood tests, and was subsequently told that he had suffered a heart attack.

At the time, he told the Irish Independent: “Basically, they said to me that I was after suffering a heart attack, and that was it.

“I had ten nights to put down, I did three in Tralee General, and seven nights in the Bons Secours after that. The pain was definitely something that I had never experienced before.

“The best way to describe it was of someone standing down on my chest, a real, squeezing feeling, and the pain down my left arm, it felt like it was swelling, and it wasn’t, which was crazy.

“It wasn’t in my wildest dreams that it was a heart attack, but that’s what it was. I couldn’t really believe it.

“I thought I was doing everything right in the way that you’re meant to live life, from nutrition and training, to avoid something like a heart attack. I was blown away.”

Darragh underwent a number of tests in Dublin – including a heart MRI and angiogram – to discover why it had happened.

However, there was no diagnostic evidence to explain how the 29-year-old had a heart attack.

The sports star was placed on medication of seven tablets a day for 12 months, after which he will have another scan to assess how much the scars on his heart have healed.

After his health scare, Darragh returned to the pitch on April 6th, coming off the bench for 10 minutes for Glenflesk against Kerins O’Rahillys.