Kerry Condon recalls ‘surreal’ moment she found out about her Oscar nomination at Colin Farrell’s house

Kerry Condon has recalled the “surreal” moment she found out about her Oscar nomination at Colin Farrell’s house.

The Tipperary native has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

During an interview with The New York Times, the 40-year-old revealed how Colin, who played her brother in the film, invited her over to his house for the announcement.

She explained: “I was going to turn off my cellphone and have my manager give the news to me like a regular business day — I was trying to be all cool so if I didn’t get it, I could take that moment privately and get myself together.”

“But Colin called me and was like, ‘Do you want to watch it together?’ Then I had to debate that for three hours because I was like, ‘What if one of us gets it and the other one doesn’t? Do I want to experience this massive moment with other people?’

“At the last minute, I said, ‘I’ll go to your house and watch it.'”

Kerry confessed it was “so surreal” to be in Colin’s house at 5am waiting for the announcement, but said she was “really glad” she shared the experience with friends.

“If I’d have been on my own, it would have been amazing, but it also would have been like, ‘God, Kerry, you’re such a loner!'”

The actress has become close friends with Colin since they filmed The Banshees of Inisherin off the west coast of Ireland.

During his Golden Globes acceptance speech last month, Colin acknowledged Kerry’s phenomenal talent, and said he was glad she was finally getting the recognition she deserves.

He said: “Kerry, to finally see the world, after 20 years of acting, find your work now… you’re extraordinary.”