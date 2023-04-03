Kerri-Nicole Blanc reveals the gender of her second child in sweet video

Kerri-Nicole Blanc has revealed the gender of her second child in a sweet video.

The model, who is already mum to a daughter named Kayla, and her husband Keith Malone are expecting their first child together.

In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, Kerri, Keith and Kayla are seen on a beach popping a confetti cannon that is filled with pink confetti – revealing they are expecting a baby girl.

Model mum Rosanna Davison commented on the post: “This is gorgeous! Congratulations 💓”

Influencer Terrie McEvoy wrote: “Beautiful 🥹🙌🏼”

Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh penned: “Aaaaahhhhhhhhh amazing!!!!!!”

Keith proposed to Kerri on Donabate Beach in September 2020, in front of her beloved daughter Kayla.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in a stunning ceremony in Rome last August.

They announced their pregnancy in February.