Kerri-Nicole Blanc announces she’s expecting her first child with husband Keith Malone

Kerri-Nicole Blanc has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Keith Malone.

The model shared the news via Instagram on Thursday – which was their six-month wedding anniversary.

Sharing a sweet reel documenting her pregnancy this far, Kerri wrote: “6 months today since our wedding day.”

“And what a way to start our first year married,” Kerri continued. “Roll on summer 2023! #babyonboard.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate Kerri and Keith on their happy news.

Shauna Lindsay wrote: “Kayla will be the best big sis 🫶🏼👶🏼. THIS. HAS. JUST. MADE. MY. YEAR. Congratulations you two 🥰🥰🥰.”

Yvonne Connolly penned: “Amazing !! Congratulations 💕,” and Kelly Horrigan said: “Bawling 🥹 so happy for you all! Love you and Kayla ❤️ x

Keith proposed to Kerri on Donabate Beach in September 2020, in front of her beloved daughter Kayla.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in a stunning ceremony in Rome last August.