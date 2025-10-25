Kellie Harrington confesses wife Mandy was ‘not happy’ about her coming out of retirement

Kellie Harrington has confessed the reason why her wife was “not happy” about her decision to come out of boxing retirement.

Olympic gold medalist Kellie chose to retire last August, after winning her second consecutive gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris. At the time, the boxing champion stated: “The next chapter is going to be my life chapter, and it’s for me and Mandy now.”

However, Kellie has now surprised sports fans by announcing that she is coming out of retirement, and she hopes to compete in the Irish Elite Championships in January.

In an interview with The Irish Times, the 35-year-old explained the reason why she has chosen to step back into the ring, and why her wife Mandy Loughlin wasn’t delighted with the decision.

“I think Mandy always knew as well that I was going to go back. But there had to be a point where I had to officially say, “Right, it’s happening,’” she detailed.

“And when I told Mandy, she says, ‘Look, I’m obviously not happy. I don’t want you to go back.’ And I was like, I was just speechless looking at her. Then I was like, ‘Why?’ She says, ‘Because you’re not the easiest person to live with when you’re in it,’” Kellie teased.

The Olympian was then asked if her wife is concerned for her safety in the ring, to which Kellie replied that Mandy’s main worry is that being in “preparation mode” makes her “not the easiest” to live with.

“She also said she’d support me and everything. And if Mandy didn’t support me, then I wouldn’t be doing it. Because you can’t. I couldn’t do this without Mandy. It’s impossible. If you don’t have somebody there – your partner, your wife, your husband, whoever – backing you the whole way, then who else is going to back you?” Kellie argued.

The Irish sports star went on to share her own personal reasons why she wants to return to the boxing ring.

Describing herself as “fit, and kind of healthy”, she added: “It’s being a part of something. And I don’t want to be a part of anything else.”