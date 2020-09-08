Keith Duffy shows his support for ‘beautiful’ Stephen Gately memorial

'What a beautiful way to remember the legend of Stephen Gately...'

Keith Duffy has shown his support for a “beautiful” Stephen Gately memorial planned for the area the star grew up in.

The Royal Canal Linear Park is to be renamed after the late Boyzone star, who sadly passed away in 2009.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Keith shared his support for the initiative – admitting he was “praying” the idea would get the go-ahead from Dublin City Council.

“I pray Dublin council decide to go ahead with this. What a beautiful way to remember the legend of Stephen Gately ❤️” he wrote.

The proposal was made by Independent councillors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn today, with Christy revealing Stephen’s mother would be “so proud” of the park’s renaming.

“Stephen’s mother Margaret has given her blessing for the park to be renamed after her son. She said she would love if that happened and would be so proud,” he said.

“It’s a move that shows the area never forgets all the talented people from here, past, present and future, such as singer/songwriter Luke Kelly and the [filmmaker] Sheridan brothers.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt my fellow councillors will back the name change as Stephen had a huge influence on the area.”

Stephen passed away on October 10 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca, with the post mortem examination revealing he had died from natural causes and suffered acute pulmonary oedema – caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.

Stephen was just 33 at the time of his death.

