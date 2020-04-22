Keith Duffy shares an emotional tribute to his son as he celebrates his 24th birthday

The Boyzone singer said he was 'so proud' of his son

Keith Duffy shares an emotional tribute to his son as he celebrates...

Keith Duffy has shared an emotional tribute to his son Jay Duffy – as he celebrated his 24th birthday in lockdown.

On his eldest son’s big day, the singer revealed that his son has made him “the proudest person alive.”

The Boyzone star took to Instagram and paid a touching tribute to Jay oh the special day, alongside numerous collages of his son through the years.

“This day 24 years ago I was introduced to a very young man who would go on to make me the proudest Person alive,” he admitted.

“To become my best friend my confidant my teacher my student but most importantly my Buddy and Son.”

“Happy birthday @jayduffy You are a gentleman and I’m so proud of you every single day Good luck in all you do and thank you for just being you ❤️,” he added.

He finished the post by writing a funny remark.

It’s not because you are taller than me that I look up to you! I would anyway love you xxx Da

Many friends and fans wished the actor a happy birthday in the comment section.

“What a beautiful birthday message to your son. May he have the happiest of birthdays 🎂🙏🏻👏🏻,” one follower wrote.

“Happy birthday jay,” former Irish soccer player Robbie Keane penned.

“Happy birthday!!!! He’s gorgeous just as his dad!!” another fan added.

The birthday post came after Keith and Brian McFadden released a brand new Boyzlife single to raise money for charity.

