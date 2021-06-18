Keith Duffy set to star in new season of DIY SOS with Baz Ashmawy

The RTÉ show was a huge hit with viewers last year

Keith Duffy set to star in new season of DIY SOS with Baz...

Keith Duffy will star in the second season of DIY SOS alongside Baz Ashmawy.

The first season went down a hit on RTÉ One last year, as viewers watched Baz and a team of volunteers renovate the homes of deserving families in just nine days.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the Boyzone star shared a photo of him and Baz wearing personalised hard hats and high-vis jackets.

He captioned the post: “After 14 months off the road to spend a day with this guy and his crew has been simply life changing I’m sincerely honoured to be a tiny part of something just spectacular.”

“To every single human I met today well done you and thank you for the memories @diysosireland @bashmawy.

“Every action has a reaction every positive reaction is hope! I’ve hope now forever in people #bekind,” he added.

Fans and friends took to the comments to congratulate Keith on his new gig, with one writing: “Well done Keith and Baz 🙌🙌.”

Another said: “Sometimes it’s good for the soul to get right stuck in – good on ya @officialkeithduffy 👏 fair play to ya xx.”

A third person added: “Ahh amazing Irish ppl r the best 😍 can’t wait to see this @officialkeithduffy.”

