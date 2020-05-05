Keith Duffy reveals concerns for his ‘poorly’ Dad during lockdown

The singer has been bringing groceries to his family home

Keith Duffy has revealed his concerns for his “poorly” father during the lockdown.

The 45-year-old has been exceeding his two-kilometre limit to bring groceries to his family home in Dublin.

Keith expressed that he is worried about his parents during these difficult times.

“My parents are over 70 and they are all in isolation, so they can’t get out to the shops,” he revealed to The Irish Sun.

“They can’t go anywhere, so even though my folks live a lot further away than two kilometres, when I have been stopped by the gardai I just say ‘look my folks are over 70, they are in isolation’ and they allow me to go through the checkpoints.”

The Boyzone star admitted that he was taking extra care of his family, as his father has not been well lately.

“My dad is not well at the moment so he is having to mind himself but even though he’s not well, my dad would still get up and go to work,” he confessed.

“He likes to stay busy and active as he hasn’t been well.”

“I think he is looking forward to getting out of the house and go for a walk, you know. He has been telling me for years he is 69 so I don’t think he’s telling me the truth any more. He’s definitely past 70,” he jokingly added.

Keith was forced to postpone Boyzlife’s 2020 tour until next year with Brian McFadden.

However, the dynamic duo wanted to play their part in the battle against the coronavirus by donating all the proceeds from their new single ‘You Needed Me ‘to the charity Age UK.

“The single was coming out anyway so we decided to donate the proceeds to a worthy charity and Age UK was the obvious one for us,” he said.

The new Boyzlife single, You Needed Me, was originally recorded by Boyzone in 1999.

