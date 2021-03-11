Keith Duffy posts touching tribute to his daughter Mia on her 21st birthday

"Her smile can brighten up the darkest places..."

Keith Duffy posts touching tribute to his daughter Mia on her 21st...

Keith Duffy has posted a touching tribute to his daughter Mia, to celebrate her milestone birthday.

The singer’s daughter, who was diagnosed with autism when she was a baby, turned 21 today.

Taking to Instagram, Keith shared a video collage featuring sweet photos of Mia over the years.

He captioned the post: “Her Smile can brighten up the darkest places, Her laugh is contagious Her love knows no boundaries Her compassion for others is powerful.”

“She is the kindest most Selfless human being on this planet Her ability to over come the most challenging of obstacles in her life is simply Inspirational.”

“She educates us everyday how to be better people and how we should always be aware of those around us less fortunate and try to help,” Keith continued.

“I’m just gushing with Pride today as Mia Duffy the best Daughter any Man could dream of having Turns 21 years young. Happy Birthday @miad20001151”

“We love you to bits and we are the proudest parents in the Universe May all your Dreams come through baby ❤️.” [sic]

Fans and friends took to the comment section to wish Mia a happy 21st birthday.

Irish football legend Robbie Keane commented: “Happy birthday ❤️.”

Former Corrie star Ryan Thomas also wrote: “Happy birthday Mia ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”