Keith Duffy pays tribute to his ‘oldest pal’ Shane Lynch on his birthday

The singer is celebrating his 44th birthday today

Keith Duffy pays tribute to his ‘oldest pal’ Shane Lynch on his...

Keith Duffy has shared some sweet throwback snaps to celebrate Shane Lynch’s birthday.

The 45-year-old has known the birthday boy for over thirty years – and they rose to fame as members of the popular Irish boyband Boyzone.

Taking to Instagram, Keith posted a series of nostalgic images, alongside a touching message.

He wrote: “22X2 = @shanelynchlife Happy birthday to my oldest pal.”

“Over 30 years experiencing this universe together!”

“You are most certainly 1 in a million brother I love ya have a super day hope to see you soon ❤️.”

Friends and fans took to the comment section to wish Shane a happy birthday.

“Two fine lads. Happy birthday Shano! 😎,” one follower penned.

Another added: “Happy birthday Shane lovely pics of u and Keith.”

The news comes after Shane split from his wife of 13 years, Sheena White, back in April.

The Dublin native married the backing singer in 2007, and the pair have two daughters together – Billie, 11, and Marley, 7.

