Keith Duffy announces the death of his beloved father in heartbreaking post

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Keith Duffy has announced the death of his beloved father Séan.

The Boyzone star and his son Jay took to Instagram on Monday to share the sad news in a joint statement.

They wrote: “Séan Duffy 🕊 1945 – 2022. Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are to announce the passing of our father/grandfather Séan.”

“The most courageous and brave warrior we’ve ever known and probably will ever know,” they added. “We already miss him so much. Keith&Jay. X”

Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins commented on the post: “So so sorry for your loss 😢 thinking of you & your family and sending you all the love and strength ❤️”

Keith’s bandmate Ronan Keating wrote: “Sending all our love”, while Irish presenter Laura Whitmore commented: “❤️”.

Seán Duffy was originally from Raheny but he lived in Celbridge, Co Kildare, in recent years.

His funeral notice on RIP.ie reads: “Duffy (Celbridge and formerly of Grangemore, Raheny) – Jan 8, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving wife and three sons, at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.”

“Sean, beloved husband of Patricia (Pat) and dear father of Derek, Keith and John; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sisters Carmel and Margaret, daughters-in-law Rose and Lisa, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Jordan, Mia, Ailbhe, Tadhg, Lily and Dylan, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

“Removal on Thursday to Glasnevin Crematorium arriving for Service at 2pm.”

