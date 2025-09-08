Katja Mia celebrates traditional Burundi Dowry day with her fiancé Daragh Curran as he visits her ‘motherland’ for the first time

The Six O’Clock Show host, Katja Mia, recently celebrated her engagement with her fiancé, Daragh Curran, through traditional Burundian dowry ceremonies alongside her family.

The couple travelled to Burundi, Katja’s ancestral homeland, to take part in a traditional engagement ceremony known locally as the Gukwa.

This vibrant event is a cornerstone of Burundian culture, during which the groom presents a dowry to the bride’s family, accompanied by music, dancing, and heartfelt speeches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katja Mia (@katja_miaa)

Sharing the ceremony on Instagram, Katja captioned it: “My Gukwa / Traditional Dowry Day 06.09.25.”

“It’s a day that is forever stamped in my memory and in my heart. To honour my culture, ancestors and family in this way was the highest privilege, and to share it with my better half, his family and our friends from Ireland was everything!” She wrote, expressing her joy to honour her culture and family.

Katja also praised event decorator Bella of @bellegenciaevents for creating a magical and unforgettable setting.

The post was met with admiration from friends and colleagues. Her Virgin Media co-host Brian Dowling commented, “This is BEAUTIFUL,” while Terrie McEvoy added, “Oh my GOD!!!! Wow, wow, wow!!! BEAUTIFUL.”

Paula MacSweeney also chimed in: “Oh wow, this is spectacular! You look so beautiful, Katja.”

Looking forward, Katja and Daragh are planning their wedding abroad in 2026, and the couple are excited to blend their Irish and Burundian roots for the big day.

While exclusively chatting to Goss.ie, Katja shared some major details about the planning of her big day.

“We have an amazing wedding planner for next year. We’re getting married abroad,” Katja excitedly revealed.

“I haven’t started looking for a wedding dress, and that’s why I was putting it out on Instagram. I got so many, hundreds of recommendations.”