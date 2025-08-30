Katja Mia and fiancé Daragh Curran jet off for traditional engagement celebration

Presenter Katja Mia has finished up work before she jets to Burundi with her fiancé Darragh Curran for a traditional engagement celebration with her family.

The Six O’Clock Show host, 28, got engaged to her long term boyfriend Daragh Curran, aka the Guinness Guru, last year during a trip to Italy.

Katja took to Instagram to announce her departure penning: “And that’s a WRAP for the next three weeks. I’m off to the motherland, Burundi, for my traditional engagement ceremony.”

Co-host Brian Dowling was first to comment expressing how much he was going to miss the former Dancing With The Stars contestant: “I ADORE working with you.”

“From our chats about daily life, the Real Housewives, wigs and musicals, we cover a lot.”

“You will be missed SO MUCH!!! Have the best time celebrating with your family. This is such an important & beautiful time for you. Your chair awaits your return.”

The couple are due to marry next year, with a date for the nuptials not being publicly disclosed as of yet.

The two met on Tinder back in 2017 and have been in a relationship ever since.

The Blanchardstown-raised woman has previously spoken about the Burundian occasion, a Dot, explaining it is often considered more significant than the wedding itself.

It is where the groom presents a dowry of gifts to the bride’s family.

In the late 90s, the TV show host’s family left the Burundi, she was born shortly after in Germany followed by them settling in Ireland, Dublin to be specific.

This will be Darragh’s first time visiting the country.

It’s been 10 years since she herself has stepped foot on Burundian soil.

Speaking with the RTÉ guide Katja said: “I can’t wait to see family and get immersed in my culture, and show Darragh that, as he’s never been there.”

“It’s the biggest party you will ever have in your life.”