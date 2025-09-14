Katie Taylor’s husband speaks out for first time since rare public appearance

Katie Taylor’s husband has spoken out for the first time since their public appearance following their private wedding.

Back in August, Katie’s father had confirmed that she was married after fans spotted a ring on her finger.

However, not much is known about the private ceremony or her partner, as she has always preferred to keep her personal life private, but the Sunday World has now confirmed his name to be Sean McCavanagh.

According to the Sunday World, he was the agent who assisted the Bray native in buying her five-bedroom Connecticut property in December 2023.

She has been residing there for almost ten years.

During their trip to Tiglin, Sean talked briefly about what it’s like to be married to the boxer, saying: “It’s the best ever, she’s the best!”

When asked if he had a good time in Ireland, he replied: “How could you not? I loved my time in Ireland, I’m home now.”

Earlier this week, the pair stepped out together in their first-ever public appearance.

Senator Aubrey McCarthy, the leader of the organisation Tiglin, shared a picture of Katie and her husband on social media.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Humbled to welcome the undisputed world champion @KatieTaylor and her husband and family to @TiglinIreland. Her quiet strength and powerful message uplifted everyone in the room. Katie reminded us that recovery, like boxing, demands courage, discipline and heart. Thank you for inspiring hope where it’s needed most.”

Humbled to welcome the undisputed world champion @KatieTaylor and her husband & family to @TiglinIreland 🥊

Her quiet strength and powerful message uplifted everyone in the room. Katie reminded us that recovery, like boxing, demands courage, discipline & heart.

Thank you for… pic.twitter.com/o1mYQaX7XK — Senator Aubrey McCarthy (@carthy_aubrey) September 7, 2025

In other footage, Senator Aubrey explained: “So it’s Friday and I’m up in Tiglin men’s centre in the Wicklow mountains, and we have a special guest here today.”

“We have the world champion boxer Katie Taylor and her family and her new husband. Amazing people, Katie shared with our guys, the guys who do the programme at Tiglin, an amazing story of resilience, hope, and about how you can conquer the world.”

In August, Katie’s father revealed the news while speaking on the Anything Goes with James English Podcast.

The boxing coach explained: “Ever since the fight there with Katie, people are seeing the two of us back together, even some of the s**t you hear about that.”

Pete was referring to the family controversy that led Katie to drop him as her coach before the Rio Olympics in 2016, despite their previous success at London 2012.

He continued: “I was reading somewhere that Katie Taylor never got married because of her father, he wouldn’t let her… Katie’s married, you know, and I’m thinking, ‘Where are you getting this s**t from?’”

“I split with Katie’s ma two years, maybe a year after the Olympics.”