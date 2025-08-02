Katie Taylor’s dad Pete confirms that she’s married after fans spot a ring on her finger

Katie Taylor’s dad, Pete Taylor, has confirmed that she’s now married after fans spotted a ring on her finger, while also addressing the family controversy.

Speculation that the boxer had tied the knot arose when a ring was spotted on her left hand before her victorious fight against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden last month.

Speaking recently on the Anything Goes with James English Podcast, the boxing coach said: “Ever since the fight there with Katie, people are seeing the two of us back together, even some of the s**t you hear about that.”

Pete is here referring to the family controversy that led Katie to drop him as her coach before the Rio Olympics in 2016, despite their previous success at London 2012.

He continued: “I was reading somewhere that Katie Taylor never got married because of her father, he wouldn’t let her… Katie’s married, you know, and I’m thinking, ‘Where are you getting this s**t from?'”

“I split with Katie’s ma two years, maybe a year after the Olympics.”

Pete also shared with The Irish Mirror: “Katie’s really into her faith as well and I just remember Katie coming down to the boxing club and she says, ‘I just don’t want you in the corner, you and ma are not together.'”

“I’m married now to Karen, and Karen’s the same age as Katie and everybody was saying Pete’s turned around for Katie’s best friend, but they didn’t even know each other.”

“In social media and in the papers it was, ‘Katie Taylor’s best friend’. For me it’s an insult, it sounds like ‘Katie’s been best friends with this girl since her childhood, you’ve bleedin’ groomed her.'”

“But she didn’t know her, but that grows legs then. Just rumours and rumours and rumours.”

“She has such morals, she has such faith and thinks that when you’re married you should be together for life.”

“It killed me now, but I had to respect it because she did a documentary after and said, ‘when I went training it was like I was fighting with only one hand because my da wasn’t there’. She knew what the consequences would be, she lost in the Olympics in 2016 in Rio.”

Pete also explained that it was a really tough time as the media had shone a negative light on him, and said: “We weren’t really speaking.”

“It was tough for both of us but that’s life. Because we were always together it was a big thing in the newspapers, you’d think I was the only person who ever split up a marriage and when Katie got beaten I was painted as the villain.”

“It made me a pure villain in Ireland but that’s life, they used to makeup stories about me on a bad news day. It was tough at the time.”

Katie keeps her private life out of the limelight, and it is unknown who she is in a relationship with.