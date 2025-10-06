Katie Taylor shares loved-up snap as she enjoys romantic Italian getaway with new husband

Katie Taylor has shared a new loved-up snap from her Italian getaway with her new husband.

The boxing icon, who married American real estate entrepreneur Sean McCavanagh earlier this year, shared a picture of herself and her partner on a boat on Lake Garda.

Alongside the sweet snap, she simply wrote: “Lake Garda 🇮🇹 #champion”

Early in 2025, Taylor and her husband are said to have exchanged vows in what is thought to have been an Irish ceremony.

Before her summer matchup with Amanda Serrano, the Bray native was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band, which fueled rumours that she was indeed married.

Following this, back in August, Katie’s father had confirmed that she was married after fans spotted a ring on her finger.

According to the Sunday World, he was the agent who assisted the Bray native in buying her five-bedroom Connecticut property in December 2023.

She has been residing there for almost ten years.

During their trip to Tiglin, Sean talked briefly about what it’s like to be married to the boxer, saying: “It’s the best ever, she’s the best!”

When asked if he had a good time in Ireland, he replied: “How could you not? I loved my time in Ireland, I’m home now.”

Last month, the pair stepped out together in their first-ever public appearance.

Senator Aubrey McCarthy, the leader of the organisation Tiglin, shared a picture of Katie and her husband on social media.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Humbled to welcome the undisputed world champion @KatieTaylor and her husband and family to @TiglinIreland. Her quiet strength and powerful message uplifted everyone in the room. Katie reminded us that recovery, like boxing, demands courage, discipline and heart. Thank you for inspiring hope where it’s needed most.”

In other footage, Senator Aubrey explained: “So it’s Friday and I’m up in Tiglin men’s centre in the Wicklow mountains, and we have a special guest here today.”

“We have the world champion boxer Katie Taylor and her family and her new husband. Amazing people, Katie shared with our guys, the guys who do the programme at Tiglin, an amazing story of resilience, hope, and about how you can conquer the world.”