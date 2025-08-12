Kathryn Thomas teases new project as she ‘closes the door’ on Operation Transformation

Kathryn Thomas has teased a new gig as she “closes the door” on Operation Transformation, while revealing she has two projects “in development” with RTÉ.

This comes as the radio star’s time on shows such as Operation Transformation and The Skinny Jab Revolution – her documentary, which explores the rise in popularity of GLP-1 medications – has come to an end.

Speaking with the RTÉ Guide, she shared that she understands that while Operation Transformation can be “incredible”, she recognises the criticism surrounding the show.

The 46-year-old hinted at an upcoming project with RTÉ about middle-aged women on issues that impact them, but “they feel that they can’t say aloud.”

Reflecting on the past TV shows she’s worked on, she said, “Making it reinforced for me the importance of education on the benefits of exercise and healthy eating.”

“I still say that’s what Operation Transformation did, shining a light on healthy living through healthy eating and exercise.”

“I closed the door on those shows, but it was important for me to do [Skinny Jab], chronicling how much the industry had changed and is changing.”

“And the legacy of Operation Transformation is, I believe, incredible even if it did get a lot of criticism towards the end.”

Speaking on The Skinny Jab Revolution, Kathryn explained that she has “a lot to unlearn about the subject.”

She added: “You can be very set in your ways but it’s also very good to listen to other perspectives and ask ourselves is there something we need to unlearn.”

This comes days after Kathryn defended the Rose of Tralee ahead of the upcoming festival later this month.

The festival is set to return this month in Co. Kerry, taking place from August 15th to 19th.

Over the years, the festival has been compared to Housewife of the Year and parodied in Father Ted’s Lovely Girls competition, but in recent years, the radio presenter has been a key part in attempts to modernise it.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Kathryn said: “When I sat down with producers I said that if you want to make this more about girl power and all of that then you need to change the whole thing. But they said ‘no that’s not it, we just want to bring a bit more of a female slant to the interviews.’”

“And you know my Nana’s from Kerry [the Blasket Islands, off the Dingle peninsula], my mother is from Kerry and I’ve always loved the Rose of Tralee because the girls are so brilliantly confident, able for the stage, and well educated.”

“The Rose is about the Irish communities all over the world and why would you not want to meet a group of like-minded women and travel the world for free?”