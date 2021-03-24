Kathryn Thomas shares sweet snaps as she celebrates daughter’s birthday in lockdown

Kathryn Thomas has shared some sweet snaps from her daughter’s third birthday celebrations.

The TV presenter’s only child Ellie turned 3 on Tuesday, and celebrated her big day at home.

Taking to Instagram, Kathryn posted an adorable photo of Ellie about to dig into her birthday cake, alongside the caption: “My little girl. Happy 3rd birthday.”

“You are the light of our lives. You remind me every day to appreciate the little every days things that make you curious and make you laugh,” she continued.

“We love you to the moon and back. Ps I want your dress. @nextofficial please make it in my size.”

On her Instagram Story, the 42-year-old also shared a video of her and her husband Padraig McLoughlin surprising Ellie with a brand new bike.

The couple welcomed Ellie on March 23rd, 2018.