Kathryn Thomas shares hilarious ‘Instagram vs Reality’ post with her daughter

Kathryn Thomas has shared a hilarious ‘Instagram vs Reality’ post with her daughter Ellie.

Taking to her Instagram Story today, the TV presenter showed off her OOTD, before her almost 3-year-old daughter crashed her mirror selfie.

In the first photo, the Carlow native posed in an outfit from Maggie & Me boutique in Dublin, alongside the caption: “Instagram…..”

The second photo then showed Ellie peeking through her mum’s legs while making a funny face.

Kathryn captioned the post: “Reality……”

Kathryn welcomed Ellie on March 23rd, 2018 with her husband Padraig McLoughlin.

The TV presenter suffered two miscarriages before she fell pregnant with Ellie in 2017.

Back in December, Kathryn recalled the devastating time she thought she had lost Ellie during a candid interview on Doireann Garrihy’s podcast The Laughs Of Your Life.

When asked to share her “no laughing matter” moment in life, Kathryn said: “That brings me back to my very early days of pregnancy…”

“I’ve talked a lot about this at this point, that myself and Padraig, we struggled a lot to bring Ellie into the world and it was quite a long journey.”

Kathryn explained that she finally fell pregnant with Ellie back in 2017, after going through a lot of fertility treatments.

She said: “We had finally gotten pregnant, and I remember going in for the six week scan and we’d had two miscarriages at this point…”

“We went into Holles Street that morning, and this young nurse was there and she was doing the scan and she said, ‘oh I’m not happy with the heartbeat’, so she said ‘you’re going to have to come back in 10 days.’”

The 41-year-old explained: “The next day I was doing the autumn launch for RTÉ. I was hosting it and I was on radio at the time as well, and I just went ‘I cannot do this, I can’t do it.’”

“I just rang and said I have to take a few days out, I just was not able to cope, and I think it had been years of being ok… and getting myself into a space where we were so positive, and then our world just crashed.”

Kathryn said: “So, it was the longest 10 days in the world, can I tell you, it was horrific. I did a lot of walking, I did a lot of eating toast with butter, I did a lot of bawling me laps out.”

The RTÉ star recalled going back for her next scan, and said: “I was crying in the car on the way in, for me it was almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy and I’d held it together, and just on that day we went in and I could not stop crying.”

Thankfully, Kathryn and Padraig were told their baby was “doing great”, and the TV presenter gave birth to Ellie in March 2018.

“In what was kind of a very stressful time in our lives, that moment was just, it was like time stood still,” she added.