Kathryn Thomas praises stranger’s ‘incredible’ act of kindness

Kathryn Thomas has praised a random stranger’s “incredible” act of kindness, after she lost something in a shopping centre.

The TV presenter, who is expecting her second child with her husband Padraig McLoughlin, was in Liffey Valley when left her AirPods in M&S.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Kathryn said: “Do you know what, I had an incredible act of kindness bestowed on me this week.”

“I went out to Liffey Valley to buy yet again another pair of overly priced badly designed AirPods.”

“Anyway I was running around and when I got home that evening I realised I didn’t have them with me in the little bag from the Apple shop,” she explained.

“So I tried to retrace my steps, rang a couple of shops and only yesterday I just said I would chance my arm and I went out to Marks and Spencers…”

“I was going out to do a bit of a walk around and somebody had found them sitting on the floor of the self-service check out and handed them in.”

“Now you see it’s people like you who make people like me with half a baby brain able to cope in the world when we have our little slip-ups,” the mother-of-one said.

“So thank you so much whoever you were and I am thinking now about an act of kindness I can bestow in return as spreading the good karma.”

“But on a Friday it is good to know there is good people in the world.”

Kathryn wrapped up her story by sharing a sweet update on her pregnancy.

“You can hear I’m very out of breath,” she said. “Me and the bump, yeah we’re growing by the day, so looking forward to a nice quiet evening and I hope you are too.”